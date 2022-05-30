Alicia Woods collects blood from Alex Houle of Manchester at the Red Cross donation center in Manchester in June 2018. A blood drive set for June 3 includes Manchester, Peterborough, Laconia, Concord and Portsmouth.
Blood drives scheduled for this month include a June 3 event at various locations sponsored by WMUR and Quirk Auto Dealers and a June 17 drive in Hampstead organized by the Knights of Columbus.
The Red Cross recently recovered from the worst blood shortage in over a decade, but blood donations drop dramatically during the summer months, organizers said.
WMUR is sponsoring a statewide blood drive, which will be held on June 3, at various locations throughout New Hampshire. Quirk Auto Dealers will be the official host of the event and will be holding one of the drives at their Kia facility located at 1300 S. Porter St. in Manchester. Additional blood drives will be held in Peterborough, Laconia, Concord and Portsmouth, also on June 3.
Quirk is inviting the public to join them in the efforts to help keep the emergency blood supply strong for the community.
“With hopes to boost local participation, and as a way of saying “thank you” to donors and volunteers, we will be providing complimentary lunch prepared by the Common Man Deli, and treats are being donated by award-winning Queen City Cupcakes”, said Rachel Victer, event organizer and public relations manager for Quirk Auto Dealers.
Register in advance for the Quirk WMUR sponsored June 3 blood drive online at: http://ow.ly/shLw30s8JkS and select Quirk Kia from the drop-down list to sign up.
June 17 Hampstead drive
The Knights of Columbus Council #9058 of Hampstead will be sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on June 17 from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Anne Church, 26 Emerson Ave., Hampstead.
Appointments and masks are required. With an appointment, you can use “Rapid Pass” and speed your way through the donation process.