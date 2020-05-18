Pediatric nurse practitioner Ann Christiano is urging parents to be aware of the warning signs of Type 1 diabetes and not to put off taking their child to the doctor.
“People are delaying going to the doctor because of this pandemic,” she said. “They’re delaying calling their providers because they don’t want to go into the doctor’s office or into the hospital because they don’t want to get COVID-19.”
Christiano, who works at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, said that means children are sicker when they are finally seen by health care professionals.
“The last two kids we had diagnosed recently both ended up in intensive care,” Christiano said. “Fortunately, they got better quickly because their parents brought them in, but if they are peeing a lot and drinking a lot, at least call your primary care provider on the phone.”
Burning thirst, frequent urination, weight loss and a change in the smell of the breath to sweet or acetone are all symptoms.
Type 1 diabetes is sometimes not diagnosed until people reach adulthood. Stacey Patterson of Pembroke was 37 years old.
Patterson, who is 43 now, said she started to develop blurry vision, an unquenchable thirst and lost 70 pounds between April and October prior to her diagnosis. She had no family history of Type 1 diabetes.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t know how to deal with it. You go from normal, then you go to needles, a lot of needles,” Patterson said.
Benjamin Savard of Concord is 28. He was 16 when he realized he might have Type 1 diabetes, based on an episode of the television show “Scrubs.”
“The three major symptoms that I was having were constant thirst, frequent urination because of the constant thirst and extreme weight loss. Because I caught it early, thanks to ‘Scrubs,’ I had only been presenting symptoms for about five weeks, whereas most Type 1 diabetics will usually go a couple of months,” Savard said.
Savard said his heart breaks for the numerous Americans who are rationing insulin during the COVID-19 pandemic because they are strapped for cash.
“There’s thousands of people who can’t afford their insulin and are forced to ration it,” Savard said. “We’re forcing people to choose between living a long and healthy life or having the ability to pay for food or pay for housing.”
Savard said that people who have Type 1 diabetes have to constantly advocate for themselves. His copay for the insulin he is prescribed is $664 a month.
“It’s just a nightmare of red tape and inflated costs,” Savard said.
Savard said he has some advice for anyone who is having financial difficulties paying for their prescriptions. He suggests they first contact the manufacturer to see if they have any coupons or rebates. Diabetics should also get in touch with their doctors to help them see what resources may be available through them, he said.
Patterson said her out-of-pocket costs fluctuate frequently, but with COVID-19 she is afraid not to fork over the money.
“Here’s the thing, next month if they tell me I have to pay $356 again, I’m going to,” Patterson said.
Dartmouth College’s Center for Technology and Behavioral Health has been awarded $712,837 in federal funding to support the first of a five-year research study to test new ways to better treat and control Type 1 diabetes.
Dr. Catherine Stanger is the principal investigator; researchers will start recruiting 300 participants in October.
Stanger said the study will look at ways to improve the quality of life for people 18 to 25 years old, who typically have poorer management of their disease than older adults. She is hoping that this age group can be trained to use technology to make healthier decisions so they have better life outcomes.
“We’re working on developing the app that is going to be used for this project and what the app does, basically, is help participants to set goals about managing their condition,” Stanger said.
The focus will be on checking glucose levels regularly and mealtime behaviors, Stanger said.
People can join the fight to help Type 1 diabetics by raising money to help fund more research. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Northern New England’s Virtual One Hope Gala is scheduled for June 18 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.jdrf.org/nne/events/uso-gala.