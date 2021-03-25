In oral arguments before the state Supreme Court on Thursday morning, attorneys sparred over the state’s obligation to people who have been involuntarily committed to hospitals, but are waiting for a scarce mental health treatment bed.
At the center of the case is a woman known only as Jane Doe, who sued the state after a 17-day confinement in an emergency room while she waited for a bed to open up in a mental health treatment facility.
Doe and her attorney, Gary Apfel, argue the state should have given her a hearing within three days of her admission, while an attorney representing the state Department of Health and Human Services is arguing the state does not need to provide a hearing until patients are admitted to a psychiatric hospital.
A lower court found in Doe’s favor, and the state appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Apfel and the attorney representing the state agreed the practice of holding people in mental health crisis as they wait for care, sometimes called “boarding,” was deeply problematic.
“The system lacks capacity to meet the demand,” attorney Anthony Galdieri argued for the state, saying the system is working the best it can under great strain.
The system has functionally broken down,” he said. “People are outside of the system.”
Associate Justice James P. Bassett called the current state of affairs “Kafkaesque.”
“We’re in a place where somebody can be detained for days or weeks without any due process,” Bassett said as he questioned Galdieri. “It’s like a Kafka novel.”
Apfel said the laws that govern involuntary commitments were written as the country was moving to close mental institutions and provide more freedom for mentally ill people.
“What involuntary detention allows, it delays appropriate mental health treatment and the provision of service,” Apfel said. Involuntary detention is not treatment, and it can cause harm to patients. Would that, he asked, have been the aim of legislators interested in de-institutionalization?
Galdieri asked the justices to consider the practical implications of supporting Doe and Apfel’s argument. There would be relatively frequent court hearings taking place in emergency rooms, he said.
The practical implications of a decision, Apfel said, are the purview of the Legislature and state agencies, not the courts.
Besides, Apfel said, “There already is a crisis.”
Dozens of children are among more than 80 people in mental health crisis who are “boarded” in emergency rooms around the state, Apfel said.