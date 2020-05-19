Planeloads of protective gear have been landing at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, but Bedford inventor and entrepreneur said he hopes to make protective masks in New Hampshire.
Kamen has been arranging to fly in planes full of personal protective equipment from China since April, and said he expects a fourth plane this week.
But he said transporting equipment from China is expensive. And he has been thinking about ways to improve on the N95 mask.
"I'm, an inventor so what do inventors do? We try to make things better," Kamen said Tuesday. "Over the last month or more we said look, we need to make a better mask. We need to make them here."
Kamen said he is developing a mask that can kill the coronavirus within minutes of floating onto the mask. Kamen said he is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to test how effective his mask is.
Making it in New Hampshire could mean a faster turnaround time, and lower shipping costs than making the masks overseas.
"And if we can make them domestically, we can help create jobs," Kamen said.
Kamen said he could not say for sure if everything would fall into place, but he was optimistic.
"I think we're going do it," he said. "There are a lot of people who want to see this happen. I'm working hard, but I just don't know if it's going to happen."
One thing it will take, Kamen said, is a lot of money. In a letter to President Donald Trump Tuesday, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen urged the president to work with companies like Kamen's DEKA to make protective gear in the United States.
Shaheen said the lack of protective gear for hospital workers and first responders has "hamstrung" the fight against COVID-19 in the United States.
"I know that companies in my state stand ready to work with the federal government and increase production of PPE," Shaheen wrote in a Tuesday letter to President Donald Trump.
"The DEKA Research and Development Corporation in New Hampshire is currently working with its partners to stand up production lines for critical face masks," Shaheen wrote.