NEW LONDON - The superintendent of the Kearsarge Regional School District has asked a group of high school students and staff that traveled to Europe recently to stay home for a week out of concerns over the novel corona virus.
Superintendent Winfried Feneberg issued a statement Sunday, saying the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” to minimize the risk of students and staff at Kearsarge Regional High School being exposed to the virus.
Feneberg said the 35 high school students and members of the staff returned recently from an educational trip that included stops in Italy, France and the United Kingdom. Although there was no indication the students were exposed to the virus, as a precaution Feneberg asked that all who went on the trip stay home from school for a week starting Monday.
“This will ensure that a 14-day time period has elapsed from the time the students left the affected region,” Feneberg said.
“We will continue to monitor all students and follow the recommendations of CDC, concerning the presence of flu-like symptoms. We are also mindful that this is still flu season and influenza is considered a much more widespread risk than the coronavirus.”
Feneberg said the students visited the Lombardy and Veneto regions of Italy, two areas the U.S. Department of State warned citizens not to visit in a travel advisory issued Saturday.
“Although COVID-19 is present in Italy, students were in the Lombardy and Veneto region of the country for a very brief period of time and there is no indication that the students were exposed to the virus,” Feneberg wrote. “We are also mindful that travel advisories and maps are changing seemingly on an hourly basis.”