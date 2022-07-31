Cheshire Medical Center

Cheshire Medical Center.

 Courtesy photo

Cheshire Medical Center has a new interim chief nursing officer, and a former pharmacist at the Keene hospital has reached a settlement with the state as the investigation into the disappearance of gallons of fentanyl from the facility continues.

Anne Tyrol, associate chief nursing officer at Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon — is Cheshire Medical’s new acting chief nursing officer, a hospital spokesman confirmed over the weekend.