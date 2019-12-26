KEENE — The needle exchange program operated through Keene’s Serenity Center will go on despite the original grant funding running out, said Peter Morin, the board treasurer at the non-profit recovery hub.
“The program will continue,” Morin said. “It’s been very successful in Cheshire County at harm reduction.”
Morin said the funding issue with the needle exchange program stems from the organization behind the startup. The Keene organization was awarded a $7,500 grant from a national non-profit, AIDS United, earlier this year to start the exchange, but AIDS United is not giving out more grants to continue the program, Morin said.
Morin said Keene’s Serenity Center board knew this was going to happen and other funding sources are being put into place to replace the grant money and extend the exchange’s work.
“We knew about this several months ago,” Morin said.” We’re in a good position and we’ll make the transition.”
There is no physical needle exchange at the Serenity Center’s Mechanic Street location. Instead, it is a mobile exchange, with Serenity Center outreach workers going out to the homeless population in the region, and connecting with other communities of people caught in the cycle of addiction, according to Morin. These outreach workers offer clean needles, disposal bags for old needles, and other items meant to help reduce the harm caused by drug addiction.
The grand funding for the needle exchange does not have any connection to Jocelyn Goldblatt’s decision to step down from the organization, Morin said. Goldblatt recently resigned from the board citing a need for more family time.
“She wanted to spend more time with her family,” Morin said.