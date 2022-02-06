KEENE — A citywide mask mandate was renewed for another 60 days by Keene City Council members Thursday night. Councilors, however, voted to keep enforcement of the ordinance in the “educational phase,” meaning warnings will continue, but no fines will be levied against offenders.
“This was never meant to be ‘Big Brother’ coming down on people, it was always about health and education,” City Councilor Randy Filiault said Thursday night.
The City Council had enacted a mask mandate, ordering people to wear masks in any public indoor space, earlier in the pandemic. The mandate was dropped when the vaccine became available and the weather turned warm. However, a spike in cases this fall and a request for a new mandate from Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Don Caruso caused City Council members to bring the mandate back.
The new mandate was adopted on Dec. 16.
According to the ordinance, anyone not wearing a mask in an indoor public space is to receive verbal and written warnings for first and second offenses. Fines start at $100 for the third offense and go up to $250 for any subsequent offenses.
However, according to Keene Police Chief Steven Russo, no fines have been issued so far. This has been at the direction of City Councilors, who said in December that there should be an “education phase” for the ordinance, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said Thursday night.
Dragon asked City Councilors for direction on how city staff should precede now that the ordinance has been extended another 60 days.
“When you move to enforcement it will need to be across the board, meaning both individuals being penalized as well as businesses,” Dragon said. “The way that the ordinance is written we can’t pick and choose who gets the penalty.”
Since the ordinance was enacted in December, city staff have responded to complaints and have provided copies of the ordinance, she said.
“But we’re probably at the point where we have maximized the voluntary compliance portion and so now it’s really up to you to decide whether or not you would like us to move into the next phase,” Dragon said.
Dragon said that according to the ordinance, businesses are required to post a sign alerting patrons of the ordinance and then to refuse service to those not adhering to it.
City Councilor Kris Roberts said the majority of people in Keene are wearing masks without having to be told, adding that the surge of COVID-19 cases that caused the City Council to bring the mask mandate back will be over in another 30 days.
“Let’s extend the education period for the next 30 days and the way it looks we may be able to do away with the mask requirement completely” by then, Roberts said.
Other City Councilors agreed.
“We have met the peak and we are actually on the way down,” City Councilor Kate Bosley said. “Hopefully we’re back in 30 days rescinding this ordinance — and to go into a phase where we start to enforce and have the city be the bad guys is not the look I want to have. We have probably the maximum voluntary compliance and I think that that’s the best that we can ask for. A lot of people in this city are doing the right thing and we should just move forward.”