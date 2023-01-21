Q: I’ve been reading about zombie cells and how, as we get older, they start to make us age faster and faster. How can I make sure they don’t ruin my health as I get older? — Dwayne R., Falls Church, Virginia

A: You packed a lot into that question. So, first let me say that having a RealAge of 40 at age 60 is absolutely achievable, and soon, being able to be 40 at age 90 will be more than 80% likely. The full scope of what it takes to do that (the science of self-engineering) is in my book “The Great Age Reboot.” But here, I can tackle your question about zombie cells.

