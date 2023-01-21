Q: I’ve been reading about zombie cells and how, as we get older, they start to make us age faster and faster. How can I make sure they don’t ruin my health as I get older? — Dwayne R., Falls Church, Virginia
A: You packed a lot into that question. So, first let me say that having a RealAge of 40 at age 60 is absolutely achievable, and soon, being able to be 40 at age 90 will be more than 80% likely. The full scope of what it takes to do that (the science of self-engineering) is in my book “The Great Age Reboot.” But here, I can tackle your question about zombie cells.
Zombie cells are the result of a natural process called cell senescence. It happens when a cell ages and stops dividing but doesn’t die. Not everything about that process is harmful — it’s essential for wound healing, immunity, and tumor suppression. But if an organ system accumulates too many of these indolent cells, it encourages cardiometabolic disorders, inflammatory conditions, neurodegenerative diseases and cancer.
In the past 15 years, companies have been exploring ways to stop — and even reverse — these cells’ aging effects. One research team found that removing zombie cells extended the median lifespan of lab mice by 17% to 42%, depending on their sex, diet and genetics. And there’s some indication that eliminating zombie cells can reverse or ease osteoarthritis pain, eye disease, insulin resistance and late stage cancers.
But what we know is based on animal models — and the side effects of decreasing the number of senescent cells in humans are largely unknown.
So where does that leave you in your battle against the invading zombies?
• Opt for an immune-supporting, anti-inflammatory, plant-based diet. Red and processed meats, saturated fats, added sugars and syrups, and highly processed foods are all super-agers.
• Manage your sleep habits and stress response with “posse (your social network), purpose and play.”
• Enjoy regular physical activity to dispel accumulation of senescent cells.
Q: A blood test shows that I have elevated liver enzymes and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. My doctor says that even without any symptoms, it is a sign that I need to change my habits. But I read that only 7% to 30% of people with the condition see it get any worse over time. Should I be really worried? — Lauren H., Ocean Grove, New Jersey
A: You have a great opportunity to improve your health by taking steps to reverse this condition — and that will dramatically reduce your risks for heart, kidney, muscular and skeletal, and metabolic conditions like diabetes that are related to excess weight, a sedentary lifestyle and an overtaxed liver.
And those aren’t the only health hazards associated with NAFLD that you can dodge. Researchers from several research centers in the U.K. and Europe have published a study in The Journal of Hepatology that shows that obese mice that develop nonalcoholic fatty liver disease also end up with brain dysfunction! It seems that having NAFLD damages blood vessels, reducing the supply of oxygen delivered to the brain and that leads to brain inflammation as well as increased anxiety and depression.
The conclusion, say the researchers, is that it’s important to radically reduce the amount of sugar, syrups and processed foods you eat. Add to that 60 minutes a day of physical activities you enjoy and there’s a good chance you can avoid or reverse obesity, protect your liver, and keep your brain healthy. Then, as you grow older, you will have less risk of dementia and depression.
You are fortunate that the liver has an amazing ability to repair itself and reverse early liver damage. So take these steps now. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic advise you to avoid alcohol, lose weight, eat only healthy fats like olive oil and fatty fish like salmon, take vitamin E — and if you have diabetes or prediabetes, drink black coffee and make sure to take recommended medications.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.