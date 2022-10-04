Kuster promotes new drug price benefits for seniors

U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., fourth from left, speaks with seniors and legislators at the Concord Community Center about drug price reforms for seniors contained in the Inflation Reduction Act Congress passed last month.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Allowing Medicare to negotiate with drug manufacturers should lead to lower costs for seniors and taxpayers, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., said during a roundtable on the topic Tuesday.

The Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed last month will permit Medicare to join the Pentagon and Veterans Administration in negotiating with drug companies for volume discounts on prescriptions.