Combining caring, compassion and enforcement, a substance abuse initiative begun in Laconia almost eight years ago has been cleared to expand statewide.
On Jan. 24, the Laconia City Council voted to accept $1,197,160 through the New Hampshire Department of Justice from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid, Substance Abuse and Stimulant Program (COSSAP), which had previously been established by U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen in response to the crisis of overdose deaths.
A month earlier, Shaheen, who is chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the Department of Justice, announced that the Granite State would receive a total of $4.7 million in COSSAP money “to lower rates of substance use disorders and provide support to affected families.”
Laconia’s portion of the COSSAP grant will go to the Laconia Police Department’s Prevention, Enforcement & Treatment Program (PET), which was begun in 2014 by Officer Eric Adams; the balance will go to the Manchester Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team Technical Assistance Center.
According to Shaheen, the grant will allow Laconia police to hire two additional officers to do what Adams has been doing — connecting substance abusers with resources to address their addiction and connecting their families and children to trauma and mental health services.
The grant will pay for those and Adams’ Laconia police salary for three years, Chief Matt Canfield told the Laconia Police Commission on Jan. 26. Adams will remain with the agency, said Canfield, even as Adams develops PET-based programs for several other police departments, among them Belmont, Berlin, Londonderry, Merrimack and Manchester.
“This is very big news,” Canfield told the Police Commission, according to minutes from its Jan. 26 meeting, “and we are glad to have the support of the Police Commission and the City Council, because in these times of policing particularly these types of issues, this program has brought light to non-traditional methods of policing and has seen a lot of results here.”
Although substance abuse “continues to be an issue” in Laconia, said Canfield, the PET program has been a “big benefit” in responding to addiction and substance abuse in the City on the Lakes.
In a joint statement with Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Ann Kuster and Pappas, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said programs like PET are “vital to getting communities needed support.” Hassan hosted Adams as her guest for the 2020 State of the Union address.
Canfield told the police commission that Adams could be ready to work with the statewide PET program as soon as June.
He said Adams chose to stay in Laconia, rather than be based out of the NH DOJ office in Concord, because Adams wanted to remain close to the many people and organizations he has met in Laconia and also to train his replacement.
Like Adams, Canfield said the replacement will deal directly with people struggling with substance abuse and their families. He or she will interact with community organizations and keep them engaged with their local police departments, Canfield continued, and will keep themselves abreast of available services as well as other issues surrounding addiction and mental health, such as homelessness.
Canfield said Adams’ successor would likely work with Lakes Region Mental Health, which along with similar agencies around the state, began operating a mobile, mental-health crisis team on Jan. 1
The one time that Adams has called the crisis team “worked great,” Canfield said, resulting in a person voluntarily agreeing to get help and then going to New Hampshire Hospital for it.
The new PET officer will also team up with Laconia detectives to curb drug trafficking in Laconia, said Canfield.