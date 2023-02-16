Mami in court
Tunda Mami sits at the plaintiff’s table in Manchester District Court on Thursday while an interpreter assists her.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

The landlord of a rat-infested tenement in Manchester will pay nearly $4,200 to a tenant whose child was bitten by a rat in their apartment last month.

Lawyers for the landlord, the Nashua-based Hinch-Crowley Realty Associates, and the tenant, Congolese immigrant Tunda Mami, announced the deal at a hearing in Manchester District Court on Thursday.

Tunda Mami and her 2-year-old, Vivian Moses, outside Manchester District Court on Thursday. She and her family moved out of their Orange Street apartment in a settlement with the landlord after her 7-year-old son was bitten by a rat.