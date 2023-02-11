Teeth marks

Zayina Scovia and her son, Michael Michelle, show shoes with teeth marks she said were made by rats at her Orange Street apartment.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A rat infestation in a Manchester tenement complex has persisted for three months despite city scrutiny, with a child living in one of the apartments suffering a possible rat bite in late January, according to city records.

Residents say they hear rats at night crawling on top of suspended ceilings and gnawing inside walls. They credit cats for keeping the rodents at bay.

Orange Street buildings

The apartment complex on Orange Street in Manchester where a rat infestation has become an ongoing problem, according to city records.
Download PDF Exterminator Reports
These two hand-written reports from A1 Exterminators detail the number of rats caught at the Orange Street properties and the exterminator's frustration with conditions that allow rats to fester.
Download PDF Rat bite email
In this Jan. 27 email, city housing code inspector Kevin Dionne tells the Orange Street landlord, Hinch-Crowley Realty Associates of Nashua, about no heat in an apartment and a rat bite to a child. "These issues need immediate attention," he wrote.
Overflowig gtrash

Trash barrels overflow at 131 Orange St.