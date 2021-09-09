Large private employers will have to require their employees to be vaccinated, or get tested for COVID-19 once a week, under a federal rule proposed by President Joseph Biden Thursday.
Almost half of New Hampshire workers will be affected by the proposed rule Biden outlined in a speech to the nation. The rule was one of several sweeping new COVID-19 prevention measures Biden announced as the virus surges around the country — including in New Hampshire, where the health department announced 522 new cases and five additional deaths on Thursday.
“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said. “The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, are overrunning our emergency rooms and intensive care units — leaving no room for someone with a heart attack, or pancreatitis, or cancer.”
Three-quarters of Americans eligible for the vaccine have received at least one dose, Biden said, but more need to get the shot.
In his speech Thursday, Biden said that he has ordered the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to develop a rule requiring employers of 100 or more people to make sure their employees are fully vaccinated, or test for COVID-19 once a week.
According to New Hampshire Employment Security, about 343,000 people worked for New Hampshire companies of 100 employees or more. That is as of March 2020, the most recent state data available.
The state’s workforce is estimated to be about 750,000 people.
Biden noted many large companies are already requiring their employees to be vaccinated, including American Airlines, the Walt Disney Company and Fox News.
In New Hampshire, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire University are among the employers who have announced vaccination requirements.
Another rule Biden announced Thursday will be a requirement for firms that employ 100 or more people to provide paid time off for vaccination appointments, and for time needed to recover from any side effects — a day of flu-like aches and fatigue is common after the second dose of a two-shot regimen.
According to the White House, the rules will affect about 80 million people who work for large firms around the country.
Congressional Republicans accused Biden of overstepping his authority.
“President Biden continues to undermine confidence in safe and effective vaccines. He is using fear, control, and mandates,” Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the senior Republican on the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee that oversees health policy, told Reuters.
For now, major employers are waiting to see the final federal vaccination rule to figure out how they will implement it in their companies.
For example, Fidelity Investments has been strongly encouraging New Hampshire employees to be vaccinated, said Joe Murray, the company’s vice president of government relations and public affairs.
“We are evaluating what this could mean for our firm and our employees,” Murray said of the proposed rule. “We continue to encourage our associates to be vaccinated but, up to this point, do not require it.”
Biden also announced a vaccination requirement for hospital staff, and staff at medical facilities that accept funding from Medicare and Medicaid. The rule will mean COVID-19 vaccines will be required for staff at New Hampshire’s 26 hospitals. The requirement follows a mandate for nursing home staff.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association has recommended COVID-19 vaccination for all hospital staff since August.
“The health and safety of patients is at the core of the mission of New Hampshire hospitals and at the forefront of all that they do, and for that reason, the New Hampshire Hospital Association supports the adoption of mandated COVID-19 vaccine policies for employees at New Hampshire’s hospitals and health systems,” a statement from the association reads.
Federal employees will also have to be vaccinated, unless they have medical or religious exemptions, after Biden signed an executive order Thursday, as will employees of federal contractors. This will include Veterans Affairs staff, people who work at Head Start preschools, federal law enforcement and people who work at federal courthouses and prisons.
Biden also called on governors to require vaccinations for public school employees, as governors in nine states, including Connecticut, have already done.
The president asked owners of sports venues, concert halls and other large entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry, and implored doctors to personally reach out to their unvaccinated patients.
“We’ve made vaccines free, safe and convenient. The vaccine has FDA approval. Over 200 million Americans have gotten at least one shot,” Biden said. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So please do the right thing.”