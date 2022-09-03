Q: It seems like almost any health problem can lead to dementia. What’s the latest news? — Sam T., Omaha, Nebraska
A: Today, researchers are looking at a broad range of dementia-related causes and smart ways to prevent it. Some interesting news lately relates to sleep, atrial cardiopathy and high blood pressure in pregnancy.
— Guys, if you don’t snooze, you lose — cognitive powers. That’s the conclusion of a new study presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. Researchers found that men with sleep apnea have a 13% greater risk for dementia than those without the condition and that any sleep disorder (insomnia, anyone?) causes a 17% increased risk — affecting men far more than women. If you have sleep issues, see a specialist for help putting the problems to rest.
— A study in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows that atrial cardiopathy — dysfunction of the left upper chamber of the heart, which increases the risk for stroke and atrial fibrillation — can also up your chance of developing dementia. And you don’t have to have had a stroke or A-Fib to have it affect your cognition. The recommendation for older folks is to get checked for this cardiac problem since it may be overlooked.
— Pregnant women who have either gestational high blood pressure or preeclampsia/eclampsia have a higher risk of vascular dementia later in life — but not a higher risk of Alzheimer’s. This study, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, looked at data on women over an 80-year period. It found that 61% of women with these hypertensive pregnancy-related conditions also had a heart attack, heart failure, stroke, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression during mid-life years. The combo propelled them toward vascular dementia. The bottom line: If you have gestational high blood pressure or preeclampsia/eclampsia, make sure to get good pre- and post-natal care to track your risk for continued high blood pressure and development of the other risk factors that may lead to cognition problems.
Q: Are there lifestyle choices I can make that will help reduce my risk for cognition problems later in life? — Sofia R., Chicago
A: More and more evidence is accumulating that lifestyle choices can increase or decrease your risk for cognition problems and dementia.
First, anything that damages your heart and cardiovascular system is implicated in the development of dementia: smoking, obesity, diabetes, relentless stress, sedentary behavior, poor nutrition ... you get the idea. So, it’s essential that you stay a healthy weight, get at least 300 minutes of activity a week (including some high-intensity aerobics and strength-building exercises), don’t smoke anything and ditch red and processed meats and highly processed foods.
You also want to keep your gut biome happy. According to a new study, a gut that contains certain inflammatory toxins negatively affects brain cells and that contributes to the development of Alzheimer’s. Fortunately, the researchers also discovered that the key to avoiding the gut and brain damage: adequate intake of dietary fiber. That means getting at least seven servings a day of fresh vegetables and fruit, two or more servings of 100% whole grains and a daily dose of nuts and seeds.
And there is a trifecta of leisure-time activities that seem to be protective. A new meta-analysis of 38 studies published in Neurology looked at 2 million folks without dementia and found that reading or writing for pleasure, watching television, listening to the radio, playing games or musical instruments, using a computer and making crafts lowered the risk of dementia 23%. Walking, running, swimming, bicycling, using exercise machines, playing sports, yoga and dancing reduced it by 17%. Attending a class, joining a social club, volunteering, visiting with relatives or friends, or attending religious activities lowered the risk 7%. It all sounds like fun — so get started today!
Tip: Everyone who wants to protect their cognition should do all 34 life-loving choices outlined in my book, “The Great Age Reboot,” out Sept. 13.