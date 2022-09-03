Q: It seems like almost any health problem can lead to dementia. What’s the latest news? — Sam T., Omaha, Nebraska

A: Today, researchers are looking at a broad range of dementia-related causes and smart ways to prevent it. Some interesting news lately relates to sleep, atrial cardiopathy and high blood pressure in pregnancy.

