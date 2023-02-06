This February marks the 59th annual American Heart Month. Since the first Heart Month in 1964 — proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, who was among the millions of people in the country who’d had heart attacks — the month has been a time when the nation spotlights heart disease.
Needless to say, the field of cardiology looks nothing in 2023 like it did in 1964. With all the advancements in cardiac medicine in recent years, it can be overwhelming to keep track of all the latest developments and interventions available. Dartmouth Health will host a live webinar later this month to address just that.
Dr. Gerard Dillon, an interventional cardiologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics Concord, will be featured in Dartmouth Health’s next Healthy Living Series event on Feb. 22. “State of the Heart: Medical Advancements and Prevention” will cover state-of-the art cardiac medicine advancements over the last 20 years; your risk for developing heart disease and lifestyle changes that can prevent it; and Dartmouth Health’s team-focused approach to your care, from primary care to advanced surgical care. Dillon will also take questions from participants about heart health following his presentation.
“My goal is to help patients achieve cardiovascular health with evidence-based approaches including healthy lifestyle, medication or advanced treatments as necessary,” Dillon said. “With advances in research and treatment protocols, there has been great progress in our ability to treat patients with cardiovascular disease and lower their risk for future cardiac events.”
Registration for this free event is required. To register, visit go.d-h.org/hls.