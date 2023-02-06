This February marks the 59th annual American Heart Month. Since the first Heart Month in 1964 — proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, who was among the millions of people in the country who’d had heart attacks — the month has been a time when the nation spotlights heart disease.

Needless to say, the field of cardiology looks nothing in 2023 like it did in 1964. With all the advancements in cardiac medicine in recent years, it can be overwhelming to keep track of all the latest developments and interventions available. Dartmouth Health will host a live webinar later this month to address just that.