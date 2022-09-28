A legislative panel wants to see how the New Hampshire Board of Medicine compares with other states on openness of information about malpractice payments and doctor discipline cases.
The panel will begin its hearings, at which the public is invited to share its views, on Monday.
The president of the board of medicine, Dr. Emily Baker, has agreed to testify sometime in October, according to subcommittee chairman Rep. Jeffrey Salloway, D-Lee.
The subcommittee, whose first meeting is Monday at 1 p.m. in the Legislative Office Building in Concord, will investigate how transparent the board of medicine is in the wake of media reports that most records of accused bad doctors don’t show up in public online searches on the board’s website.
“I’m just living with the thought that the board of medicine is at once protecting physicians from spurious claims. They’re protecting hospitals likewise, but they have to protect the public as well,” Salloway said in an interview Wednesday.
“It’s a matter of the legislature ultimately deciding in its wisdom which of those constituencies — the hospital, the physician or the public — should be the primary concern of the board of medicine,” Salloway said.
The New Hampshire Union Leader this week reported that at least 29 New Hampshire doctors made payments in connection with malpractice claims in New Hampshire. More than 50 other Granite State doctors made malpractice payments for cases in states other than New Hampshire, including Massachusetts.
The Union Leader found that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine website listed the dates and states where doctors made malpractice payments. New Hampshire law doesn’t allow for such information to be disclosed unless the board takes some action in connection with a malpractice payment.
“My understanding is that in reporting matters on their websites, the board of medicine of New Hampshire acted within the laws of New Hampshire and the board of medicine of Massachusetts acted within the laws of Massachusetts, and, in my opinion, we need something in the middle,” said Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, who chairs the Health and Human Services Oversight Committee, which formed the subcommittee.
“If there’s wiggle room with the law as it exists in New Hampshire presently, I’d like the laws rewritten to state unequivocally what should and shouldn’t be reported,” Pearson said in an email.
“There must be a balance between protecting good doctors who have (a) frivolous lawsuit come against them and those where the malpractice rose to the level of a clear danger to the public, the kind of danger that would cause colleagues to register complaints,” said Pearson, who also is on the subcommittee.
An insurance company, Pearson said, sometimes finds it cheaper to make a payout to people filing malpractice lawsuits.
“If we are not careful in what we require to be made public, that doctor is assumed guilty of malpractice even when he or she is not,” Pearson said. “The public’s right to know what bad doctors to avoid is equaled by the good doctor’s right to be deemed competent.”
Other hearings are scheduled for Oct. 17, when at least some experts will testify, and Oct. 31. Salloway wants the committee to compare how New Hampshire handles doctors and how other states provide information to the public.
Former Rep. Neal Kurk, a staunch privacy advocate, said people serving the public in a role requiring a license must out of necessity give up some of their personal privacy to protect the public.
Kurk advocates that actions taken by any licensing board against doctors should be made public.
“This should apply to malpractice suits as well, including those in which a settlement is made, those which the physician loses and those which he or she wins,” Kurk said.
“The names and other personally identifiable data of the patient, including any other information that would enable one to determine who the patient was, should not be part of that publicly available record, as the privacy rights of those individuals far exceeds the interest of the public in knowing who they were.”
Lindsey Courtney, executive director of the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, which oversees the administration of more than 50 occupational licensing boards, didn’t immediately return an email Wednesday.
Steve Ahnen, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, has said “there’s always a difficult balance relative to patient privacy” and public transparency.
The board of medicine counts more than 8,700 licensed physicians.