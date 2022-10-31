CONCORD — A legislative subcommittee Monday deferred a decision on whether to recommend doctors disciplined by hospitals should have that information disclosed publicly and eliminated a proposed 10-year lookback at malpractice settlements.
“I’m struggling with this because this doesn’t pass the common sense test to me,” Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said during a hearing on trying to make doctor discipline more transparent through the New Hampshire Board of Medicine’s website.
“It seems to me if a hospital has rendered restrictions of duties or disciplinary action or whatever term you want to use there, then that becomes of interest to the public,” Edwards said.
But others were concerned about harming doctors’ reputations.
The head of the New Hampshire Hospital Association said he opposed a provision in the subcommittee’s draft report that would require the state Board of Medicine to report any New Hampshire or out-of-state malpractice suits “found in favor of a patient over the past 10 years.”
“I think it’s important to remember that not every complaint, not every malpractice settlement is an admission of guilt and that they have somehow done the wrong thing,” said President Steve Ahnen.
After the hearing, subcommittee chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, called this “round one” in trying to improve transparency. Along with others, he will make a request to the Office of Legislative Services to have a bill drafted to be considered by the Legislature next year. His request will be to set up a commission in 2023 to study the issue with a bill likely in 2024. He said some smaller areas of agreement could be considered for passage into law during 2023.
“How much progress has been made? I think there’s been an extraordinary amount of progress,” Rep. James Salloway, D-Lee, the report’s chief author, said in an interview. “If the current medical system makes a mistake, it’s in protecting physicians as opposed to protecting the public.”
The New Hampshire Union Leader and The Boston Globe in September reported on the lack of information available on the New Hampshire Board of Medicine website about doctor discipline and malpractice payments that they or their insurers made.
The subcommittee Monday agreed to amend its report to say more explanation was needed to determine what disciplinary actions, such as those levied by hospitals, must be reported to the Board of Medicine and must be made public.
Manchester attorney Holly Haines said the malpractice recommendation as written wouldn’t provide much transparency since “99% of malpractice cases resolve outside of court, so there’s not a judicial finding of malpractice and there’s not a finding in favor of the plaintiff.”
At the request of Concord attorney Melissa Hanlon, the committee agreed to remove the 10-year lookback. If that provision eventually becomes law, then the clock would start new for publicly reporting malpractice cases in some circumstances.
“I don’t think we should be looking backwards because it’s not fair,” Rep. James Murphy, D-Hanover, a retired physician and a trustee at New London Hospital, said afterward.
Hanlon, who represents physicians and hospitals in malpractice cases and regulatory matters, discussed the human toll on doctors accused of performing bad medicine.
“I wanted to highlight that being named in a lawsuit or being investigated by the Board of Medicine is an incredibly personal, stressful and traumatic experience for my clients as physicians,” Hanlon said.
Manchester attorney Kimberly Kirkland, who represents hospital patients, criticized the Board of Medicine.
“They’re not doing those kinds of thorough reviews in our view,” Kirkland said.
There was no comment regarding that assertion from Dr. David Conway, current physician investigator for the New Hampshire Board of Medicine and its former president.
Conway told legislators that every hospital disciplinary action, patient complaint or malpractice lawsuit gets some level of investigation.
The Union Leader reported in September that at least 29 New Hampshire doctors had made payments in connection with malpractice claims in New Hampshire that were not reported on the state Board of Medicine’s website.
More than 50 other Granite State doctors had made malpractice payments for cases in states other than New Hampshire, including Massachusetts, that were reported on those states’ websites, but not New Hampshire’s.
Jim Potter, CEO of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said research into 67 medical boards across the country showed that 19 publicly publish hospital discipline matters, 23 report out-of-state actions and 27 report malpractice settlements.
“Again, the rush to judgment here is, ‘Well, everyone else is doing this.’” Potter said. “It doesn’t happen.”