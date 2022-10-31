Transparency hearing

Lindsey Courtney, executive director of the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, and Dr. David Conway, current physician investigator for the New Hampshire Board of Medicine and its former president, testify before a legislative subcommittee in Concord on Monday.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — A legislative subcommittee Monday deferred a decision on whether to recommend doctors disciplined by hospitals should have that information disclosed publicly and eliminated a proposed 10-year lookback at malpractice settlements.

“I’m struggling with this because this doesn’t pass the common sense test to me,” Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said during a hearing on trying to make doctor discipline more transparent through the New Hampshire Board of Medicine’s website.