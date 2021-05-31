Is trying to lose weight driving you nuts? Well, maybe it should just drive you to nuts.
New findings published in the journal Nutrients highlight the power that nuts have to help you lose weight and keep it lost.
UCLA researchers put 95 overweight or obese folks ages 30 to 68 on a diet that provided 500 calories less than needed to maintain their resting metabolic rate for 12 weeks, then maintenance for another 12.
The diet included 1.5 ounces of mixed nuts for half the group and pretzels for the others (both “snacks” delivered the same amount of calories).
Most importantly, only 16.4% of the folks eating nuts dropped out of the program while almost 37% of the pretzel group did.
Nuts offer healthy fats and protein that keep you feeling full much longer than the simple carbs found in pretzels. And while both groups lost weight by week 12, at 24 weeks the nutty folks were more successful at maintaining the weight loss.
In addition, the nut-eaters saw a decreased heart rate and an increase in their blood level of oleic acid, the main component of olive oil. It’s a regulator of immune function and helps reduce lousy LDL cholesterol levels.
We’re fans of 14 walnut halves a day and the “Mac ‘N Cheese-Less” (with cashews) and “Cashew-naise” recipes in the “What to Cook When Cookbook.”
Just remember, nuts are high in calories — so limit your intake to the 1.5 ounces a day that the study found was so healthful.