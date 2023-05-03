FILE PHOTO: Evidence of Alzheimer’s disease on PET scans at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment in Boston

FILE PHOTO: A doctor points out evidence of Alzheimer’s disease on PET scans at the Center for Alzheimer Research and Treatment (CART) at Brigham And Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 30, 2023. 

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

CHICAGO - An experimental Alzheimer's drug developed by Eli Lilly and Co slowed cognitive decline by 35% in a closely watched late-stage trial, the company said on Wednesday, raising hopes for a second effective treatment for the brain-wasting disease.

The drug, donanemab, met all primary and secondary goals of the trial. It slowed progression of Alzheimer's by 35% to 36% compared to a placebo in 1,182 people diagnosed with early-stage disease based on scans showing brain deposits of a protein called amyloid and intermediate levels of a second protein known as tau, Lilly said. The trial's other 552 patients had high levels of tau, suggesting they would be less likely to respond to the treatment.