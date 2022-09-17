Q: I heard that life expectancy is falling in the U.S. What can I do to make sure that I live as long and healthy as possible? — Mark R., Terra Haute, Indiana

A: You’re right. Between COVID-19, opioids and fentanyl, Americans are dying younger. A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found that life expectancy fell for all 50 states and D.C. by almost two years in 2020 — the biggest drop since WWII. Nationally in 2020, life expectancy at age 65 ranged from 16.1 additional years in Mississippi to 21.0 additional years in Hawaii. And New York saw the biggest decline in life expectancy: In 2020, residents were expected to live for three years less than they had been expected in 2019.

