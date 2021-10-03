American Cancer Society announces sixth annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.
In its sixth year in New Hampshire, 40 men will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society through participation in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Throughout October, Real Men Wear Pink participants will encourage community members to take action in the fight against breast cancer.
“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said Nancy Mathis, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “Funds raised help us save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.”
Each Real Men Wear Pink participant accepts a fundraising challenge and will compete to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign.
“One often feels helpless while a family member or friend endures the fight against cancer. I am committed to the Real Men Wear Pink campaign to offer support, emotionally and financially, to those whose lives are impacted by cancer — simply to express that I care and I am rooting for you,” said Steve Cote, president of Chalmers Insurance.
“Teaming up with Real Men Wear Pink to raise awareness and money to help fight this horrible disease is a no-brainer. Cancer can affect anyone, and it blows my mind to think of all the lives lost every day in this world to this. I want to make a difference. All the money that is raised by RMWP will go towards research to give people hope. I support this cause, because I hope and believe that one day we can live in a world free from cancer,” said Eric Tinker, director of retail operations AG Supermarkets of New Hampshire.
Fundraising began Oct. 1 with the support of our campaign sponsors, Dartmouth Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Concord Imaging Center, Solutions Health, Proulx Oil, and Derry Imaging along with our incredible media sponsors, The New Hampshire Union Leader and NH Business Review.
According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts and Figures 2018, an estimated 266,120 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 40,920 will die from the disease this year. In New Hampshire, 1,340 women will be diagnosed this year, and 170 will die from the disease. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.
“Our community can make a huge impact in the breast cancer cause,” said Nancy Mathis, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society. “We are grateful to our Real Men Wear Pink participants for lending their voices to this cause and fighting for everyone affected by breast cancer.”
For more information about breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in New Hampshire, call 1-800-227-2345.