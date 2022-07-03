Patients at high risk for lung cancer can be screened earlier and more often.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. At The Elliot, screening is available for people who are at high risk for lung cancer through low dose CT lung cancer screening. It is considered “low dose” as this type of scan emits at least five times less the amount of radiation as a full dose CT scan.
The Elliot is designated as a Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for its ongoing commitment to responsible lung cancer screening. Since its inception in March 2017, the Elliot’s low dose CT screening program has screened more than 4,300 high-risk patients and found 60 cancers. Thankfully most of them were at stage one. The most promising stage of all.
Typically, lung cancer is usually not found until a person develops symptoms. At that time, the cancer is much harder to treat.
Low dose CT screening for lung cancer that is carried out safely, efficiently, and equitably can save lives by finding lung cancer early, when it is most treatable and even curable. Identifying lung cancer at the early stages is essential to increasing the survival rate of all high-risk patients. In fact, the five-year survival rate is over 50% higher than when cancer is identified at later stages.
“We are pleased to offer this noninvasive and effective way to protect people from advanced lung cancer. It is our priority to provide excellent care, and to do all that we can to save more lives. If you or someone you know is at high risk for lung cancer, please consider screening as an option for preventative care,” said Dr. Curtis Quinn, of Elliot Hospital Thoracic Surgery.
You might be wondering if you should have low dose lung cancer screening. The U.S. Preventive Task force recommends annual lung cancer screening for individuals who are considered high-risk. There are many risk factors that make someone more likely to develop lung cancer, including:
• Smoking and secondhand smoke
• Exposure to radon, asbestos, and other cancer-causing agents such as uranium, arsenic, beryllium, silica, nickel compounds, coal products, and diesel exhaust at work or at home
• Previous radiation therapy to the lungs
• Family history of lung cancer
Insurance covers the cost of screening for individuals, based on certain criteria. These include:
• You are 50 years of age or older — Medicare covers patients up to their 77th birthday
• You are a current smoker or quit in the past 15 years
• You have smoked an amount that is equal to or greater than 20 pack-years, such as one pack a day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years.
If you have one or multiple risk factors and you want to be screened even if you do not meet the above criteria, the same screening is available to you. These are offered at a self-pay fee of $165.
If you are considering screening, discuss low dose CT lung screening with your healthcare provider to see if you qualify and to schedule your exam. The Elliot will need an order for low dose CT lung screening from your healthcare provider before your exam.
Screening locations are available at The Elliot at River’s Edge, The Elliot at Bedford, and Elliot Medical Center at Londonderry.
For more information, call 603-663-1833 or visit www.ElliotHospital.org/LungCancerScreening.