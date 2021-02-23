If the sale of the LRGHealthcare hospitals to Concord Hospital were to fall through, Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital could close within two months, a hospital official said during a Department of Justice hearing on Tuesday.
LRGHealthcare CEO Kevin Donovan said there was not really another option to keep the financially troubled hospitals open.
Concord Hospital is moving to buy the assets of LRGHealthcare, the parent company that owns the Lakes Region and Franklin hospitals, after the company filed for bankruptcy in October with some $128 million in debt.
“This acquisition of our assets by Concord Hospital will preserve community-based health care services for the region for the foreseeable future,” Donovan said.
If the sale does not go through, he said, the hospital buildings and other assets would be sold, and would not necessarily stay hospitals.
“They will sell it off to the highest bidder — there’s no guarantee that would be a health care-focused organization,” Donovan said.
Questions from the public for the executives of LRGHealthcare and Concord Hospital focused on services in the Lakes Region and near Franklin during the hearing.
Medical services, including labor and delivery and a psychiatry unit for older adults, have left Lakes Region and Franklin in recent years. Donovan said it was unlikely labor and delivery services would return to the region, because there are too few births in the area.
Concord Hospital CEO Bob Steigmeyer said his team would consider the geriatric psychiatry unit, and pledged to keep open a 10-bed psychiatric unit in Franklin, the northernmost inpatient unit in the state.
Steigmeyer also promised to invest in the pension fund for LRGHealthcare retirees.
He said the hospitals’ back offices would likely combine, with all finances to be managed from Concord.
Katharine London, a consultant with the University of Massachusetts’ Commonwealth Medicine, said in her analysis that Concord Hospital could deliver higher-quality care at the same cost
Long-term, Steigmeyer said, New Hampshire’s aging population will mean fewer people pay for care with private insurance, and more people will be covered through Medicare.
“That puts immense pressure on health systems,” he said.
But he said Concord is committed to providing care in the Franklin area and the Lakes Region for years to come.
“These communities are counting on us,” Steigmeyer said, “to ensure we can set this up to establish a sustainable local health care system.”
The Department of Justice hearing is part of the process to approve health care mergers and acquisitions.