LRGHealthcare plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and also has received an offer from Concord Hospital to potentially acquire the assets of Lakes Region General Hospital, Franklin Regional Hospital and the hospitals’ ambulatory sites, the hospital group announced Monday.
"For more than a year, the LRGHealthcare Board and leadership team have been exploring strategic options to maintain access to local health care services and stabilize our financial position," Kevin W. Donovan said, president and CEO of LRGHealthcare, said in a letter posted on the hospital group's website.
"Taking this step will ensure a bright future for our hospitals and medical practices and preserve access to excellent care in the Lakes and Three Rivers Region," he said.
The hospitals will remain open.
"As we move through this process, nothing changes for LRGHealthcare patients or employees. Our doors will remain open," LRGHealthcare said on its website.
In April the hospital group said it was furloughing more than 600 employees.
“These aren’t the easiest times for anyone or any organization,” Donovan said said at the time, adding it was “somewhat naive” to think that hospitals would be immune to the coronavirus pandemic and acknowledging that LRGHealthcare has struggled financially in recent years.
The nonprofit hospital group had a $12.8 million operating deficit in 2017, the most recent tax returns available.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement Monday.
"This potential acquisition by Concord Hospital is welcome news and provides a path toward long term financial stability that will allow LRGH to continue to provide critical services for the citizens of the Lakes and Three Rivers region," Sununu said. "The state has and will continue to provide any resources that are necessary to enable LRGHealthcare to continue services while it navigates this process."
The hospital plans a virtual forum 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 29. To register, visit https://lrgh.org/community-forum/