Pfizer and French pharmaceutical company Valneva are enlisting 6,000 people for a late-stage clinical trial that will test a vaccine designed to protect against the tick-borne Lyme disease, the drugmakers said Monday.

If development of the vaccine is successful, it could become the first federally approved inoculation against Lyme disease in the United States since 2002, when Lymerix was pulled by its producer because of poor sales.