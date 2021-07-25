Christine Catino of Derry started her own macaroni and cheese business in 2019 and is now at four farmers’ markets, thanks to a program she said helped her get back on her feet during a difficult time.
The Center for Life Management (CLM), a community mental health center that serves greater Derry and Salem, has expanded its supported employment program in recent years, helping more people find and keep jobs, while streamlining collaboration with the treatment teams, according to Danielle Komenda, CLM’s supported employment team leader.
“Without CLM, I would not be where I am today,” Catino said.
The program helps people working through mental illness and recovery achieve their career goals, either by finding a job, starting a business or getting the education they need to take the next steps in their career.
“This is an evidence-based practice and it’s completely devoted to helping individuals with finding and maintaining meaningful jobs in the community,” Komenda said.
CLM has four supported employment specialists who work with individuals to figure out their goals and meet with employers in the community. The team is there to work behind the scenes, or meet with employers should issues arise, as well as helping the employee work through any challenges.
One man Komenda worked with had some past legal issues and was mandated by the state to receive mental health services. He expressed an interest in getting a job, but wasn’t sure what he wanted to do.
Komenda said CLM helped him get a part-time job at a golf course. Later, when he realized he had a desire to pursue his love of music and get a music degree in college, Komenda helped him enroll in classes. He just finished his last course and is due to get his degree in September.
“Having the therapist involved as well really helps me and my team,” Komenda said.
In recent years, more people started taking advantage of the program.
“I would say our program has grown exponentially, just in regards to the number of referrals that we’re getting,” Komenda said.
She said the program is covered by insurance and most participants have Medicaid or Medicare.
Catino is another success story. She said she quit her full-time general manager job at a Panera Bread to care for her husband, who suffered an aortic aneurysm rupture around 2014. For the next three years she was consumed with caring for him.
Her dad later developed dementia. Catino said she was not leaving any room to care for herself.
“I had had several breakdowns, just with myself, at home,” she said.
She researched resources to help her and came across CLM. While receiving treatment there for depression and anxiety, she signed up for the supported employment program with the goal of working for herself again. Catino previously owned a catering company for 22 years, which operated mostly in Martha’s Vineyard.
With the help of her supported employment specialist Jane Martin, and New Hampshire Vocational Rehabilitation in Manchester, she developed a plan to start her business, Kiss the Cook LLC (kissthecookllc.com) to focus on her favorite menu item, macaroni and cheese.
She launched in 2019, and despite business being slow last year due to the pandemic, it’s been very successful, she said.
“This summer has been a blessing,” Catino said.
Catino said she still relies on Martin every day to help with reminders and organization and views her almost as a business partner.