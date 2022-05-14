Bringing teens’ mental health out of the shadows, the growing Magnify Voices Expressive Art Contest gives middle and high school students a venue to talk about their own challenges, and chip away at stigma that remains around mental illness and asking for help.
The contest, put on by New Hampshire’s Children’s System of Care, brought together dozens of teenage artists and their families earlier this month for a recognition ceremony at the Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
With visual art, poetry and short videos, the 48 contest entries from New Hampshire middle and high school students ranged from short public service announcements for the national suicide prevention hotline, to highly personal representations of students’ own relationships with their mental health.
“Mental health is really important to both of us. We’ve both had our struggles with it,” said Carissa Leland, a 15-year-old 10th-grader from Salem, explaining why she wanted to make an entry with classmate Ava Perkins, also 15.
The pair made a video showing a girl, played by Perkins, deciding to call the national suicide prevention lifeline (now 1-800-273-8255, switching to 988 on July 16), which connects to local crisis intervention centers.
Maddie Bergen, 16, and a junior at Milford High School, wrote a free-verse poem about her experience dealing with anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder and skin-picking.
“I wanted to talk about it,” Bergen said. Mental illness is still a sensitive topic, she said, and it’s important to have venues like Magnify Voices to talk about such difficult subjects and participate in a broader conversation about mental health.
“I’m surrounded by all these wonderful people who are talking about mental health, and their writing and their films,” Bergen said. “I’m glad to be in a community of people who want to talk about this, and are OK with talking about this.”
The pandemic, and the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory in December, brought new levels of attention to the growing mental health crisis among American youth.
“COVID turned a huge spotlight on what’s going on,” said Michele Watson, contest committee chair and NAMI-New Hampshire Family Network coordinator. “We know our youth are suffering so much.”
But work in Magnify Voices was less focused on suffering, and more on normalizing.
Take Saylem English’s video, shot on the 10th-grader’s phone from a Connecticut residential treatment center where they spent two months. English walks backward around the facility, explaining life there almost like a college tour.
“I just tried to shed light on it and let them know it’s not that scary,” English said.
Or the video Alyssa Romanovitz, 17, of Salem made targeted at younger children. Romanovitz’s video shows a Sesame Street-esque puppet talking with a person about feeling down, and asking for help. She wanted to show a way to broach the subject with elementary schoolers and even younger children who might be struggling.
“It does more good than it could ever do harm,” she said.
Attendees of the May 4 event in Derry and a live-streamed online version voted for their favorite pieces. A video calmly listing facts about common mental illnesses, ending with the message, “You’re not alone,” was voters’ favorite.
A Windham 11th grader, Erin Murphy, won last year’s contest for a video she made with her cousin, Amy Murphy. In the video, the Murphys write letters to their younger selves, expressing gratitude for the help they received with mental illness, and reminding themselves that life is worth living.
Since last year’s contest, Murphy said, she has been able to speak more about her experiences in inpatient care, and with mental health.
“People aren’t embarrassed if they went to the hospital for a broken leg or a heart issue,” Murphy said. “But the invisible illness is something people don’t talk about.”
Being present at this year’s contest, among dozens of other young people who want to talk, who want to advocate for mental health care and break down stigma around mental illness, was inspiring Murphy anew, she said.
“Sometime you need someone else, who has the same passion as you, to remind you why you do it,” she said.
To view the Magnify Voices Expressive Art Contest, go to nhcsoc.org/current-submissions. In addition, the artwork will be on display at the Jaffrey Civic Center from June 4-17.