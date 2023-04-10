Top 10 finalist

Middle school student Brenna C. was a top-10 finalist for a piece of art titled “I’m Sure You’ve Known The Feeling” and was among 48 entries in the 2022 Magnify Voices Expressive Arts Contest.

 Provided by Brenna C.

The New Hampshire Children’s System of Care (CSoC) has extended the deadline for the Magnify Voices Expressive Art Contest to April 17.

New Hampshire students in fifth through 12th grade have a little more time to submit a creative piece about their experiences and connections to mental illness. In its fifth year, Magnify Voices recognizes and celebrates the creativity of youth in order to demonstrate the vital importance of positive mental health for a child’s healthy development.