More than a dozen patients from states where abortions have been banned or greatly restricted have traveled to Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont to receive abortion services in the past few weeks, according to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England .
Patients from Georgia, Michigan, Louisiana, Ohio, South Dakota and Texas, have booked appointments at Planned Parenthood locations in the three states since the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. In addition, patients from New York and Massachusetts are also increasingly seeking abortions in northern New England because timely appointments are becoming harder to get in their home states.
"In just three weeks, we have seen the harm caused by the (Supreme Court's) Dobbs decision with people traveling as far away as Texas to get the care they need," said Nicole Clegg, senior vice president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said in a statement. "Patients shouldn't have to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion, but for millions of Americans that's now their reality. Here in Maine, we will continue to do all we can to meet this need and provide care that is supported and respectful."
The organization had predicted the influx of patients to Maine and prepared to handle more calls for appointments in the wake of the ruling. Clegg said during a telephone interview that the organization has so far been able to meet demand.
"We haven't hit a threshold where we haven't been able to accommodate folks, but people might have to wait a week longer to get an appointment," Clegg said.
Maine's Portland clinic is open for abortion services six days per week, and clinics in Topsham, Sanford and Biddeford are open three to four days per week.
Clegg said they are working to expand hours by increasing the number of abortion providers and staff, but it may take months to do so.
She said a law approved in Maine in 2019 that allows nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurse midwives to provide abortion care has helped the state have the ability to expand access.
Also, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England has experienced a 60% increase since June 24 in women who have made appointments to get long-acting reversible contraception, such as IUDs and implants.