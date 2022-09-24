Maine has seen the largest drop of any state in the number of people without health insurance.

That's the finding of a new U.S. Census Bureau report looking at changes in health insurance rates from 2019 to 2021. It follows a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month that showed a roughly 5 percent decline in the number of low-income Mainers who were uninsured in the year after Medicaid expansion.