Q: Heart troubles seem to run in my family — so I worry about having a heart attack while I exercise and about my 35-year-old son’s risks and how to help protect him. Any suggestions? — Drew R., Santa Barbara, California

A: It’s true that the risk for cardiovascular disease can be genetically passed down in some families — chronic high cholesterol or cardiomyopathy (there are two kinds, one that causes the heart wall to thicken, the other causes it to become thin and weak), for example. If those conditions appeared in your parents, their close relatives or your siblings, you should be screened and so should your son — and regular cardio-checkups are wise. Fortunately, there are steps to take, such as improved lifestyle habits and medications and/or surgical procedures, that can reduce — even eliminate — the risks associated with genetic predispositions to these conditions. It simply requires that you have frequent interaction with — and pay attention to the advice of — an aggressive, preventive internist or cardiologist.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.