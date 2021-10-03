AT AGE 41, DURING my first mammogram, never did I imagine the news I would receive. Being a baseline mammogram, I was warned I could be called back for more images, which I was. The second mammogram led to an ultrasound, which led to a biopsy, and ultimately a diagnosis of breast cancer. I was a new administrator at a local elementary school and my husband and I just bought a house two weeks before. I was worried about my job that I just started and how the kids would react when I lost my hair! I have the best, most supportive staff anyone could ask for.
My journey was not easy, but I was determined not to let it get me down. I went through 16 weeks of chemotherapy, which yes, I did lose my hair about 16 days in. By then I was prepared and was open and honest with the students. I was upfront and told them, I have cancer and the medicine they have to give me made it fall out, but it will grow back. During chemo, I continued to work, only taking the days off that I had chemo. After chemo, I had surgery. My plan had changed a bit due to COVID, having only one side done at a time rather than both at the same time. Infections changed my reconstruction journey and added a few surgeries, then radiation (the “easy” part). Because of the pandemic, I was fortunate that I could work remotely and was back to work the day after surgery. I certainly couldn’t have done it without the support of my family. They helped with meals, keeping me active, and were there anytime I needed them.
Now, I continue to take some medications. I have a few lingering effects, but nothing life impacting, and proudly have a full head of hair! I am extremely thankful to my team of doctors. They are all amazing people that work together, keep me informed and really got me through this with my best interest in the forefront.
The American Cancer Society has helped me keep educated and offers support in many ways. I have mostly used social connections and educational support. After my diagnosis, I wanted to participate in Making Strides and start a team. I was extremely grateful for family and friends that helped join my efforts and continue to do so. Since my diagnosis, I have had so many interactions with people, either also survivors, current patients or caregivers. I am shocked at how many people continue to be impacted by breast cancer. Making Strides educates, informs, and supports so many, it only makes sense to support it.
Being involved in an event like Making Strides not only supports breast cancer patients, research, etc., it helps build a social community and relationships with other survivors. It reminds me I am not alone. There is real support from people that have been through similar ordeals and they think or feel things that only someone going through this would understand. I look forward to being able to walk with and meet others this year!