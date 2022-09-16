LIFE-HEALTH-MONKEYPOX-GET

In this U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of monkeypox are shown on a patient’s hand in 2003.

 CDC/Getty Images

A Manchester child has been diagnosed with monkeypox, and public health officials are now doing contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed at the student’s school.

Officials said the risk to the school and community is “very low.”