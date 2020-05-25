Manchester Community College hosted a virtual pinning ceremony May 19 via Zoom for 60 students who completed their associate’s degree in nursing, the school’s 35th annual celebration.
The tradition of nursing pins began in 1855, when Queen Victoria presented a pin to Florence Nightingale in appreciation for her work with the British soldiers during the Crimean War. In the 19th century, many hospitals in the U.S. adopted Nightingale’s principles and founded special schools for nursing.
Gradually many of the schools were moved to colleges and universities, which then began giving nursing pins to their graduates. The nursing pin of each school of nursing is unique, and only graduates of that school may wear the pin as a statement that they have successfully completed the program.