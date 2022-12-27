The Manchester Health Department has hired a director of overdose prevention to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities, the city announced this week.

Manchester has been selected as one of 20 communities by the National Association of County and City Health Officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Center for Injury Control and Prevention, to receive a $300,000 funding award to bolster local overdose prevention strategies, according to a news release issued Monday.