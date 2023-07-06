City health officials have closed the public beach at Crystal Lake, the only publicly owned beach in the city of Manchester, after water samples taken this week showed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.
The elevated bacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on Wednesday, officials said in a news release.
According to city data, the left side of the beach tested at 116 E. coli bacteria per 100 milliliters of water, with the right side testing at 142 E. coli bacteria per 100 milliliters.
State law sets a maximum contaminant level of 88 E. coli/ml for recreational purposes such as swimming or fishing. Ingestion of contaminated water can lead to diarrheal illness and infections to the ear and skin.
The city tests more than 60 pools and spas as well as bodies of water. Several other locations across Manchester registered high levels of E. coli bacteria during rounds of testing this week, according to the city’s website.
The following water samples were each collected Wednesday, July 5:
• Merrimack River -- Fisher Cat Ramp E. Coli per 100 ml - 980;
• Merrimack River -- Arms Park E. Coli per 100 ml - 166;
• Merrimack River - Chauncey Ave. E. Coli per 100 ml - Lake North Side 365, Lake South Side 261;
• Merrimack River -- Front Street E. Coli per 100 ml - 345;
• Piscataquog River -- Boat Launch/Trestle E. Coli per 100 ml - 261;
• Piscataquog River -- Upland Street Beach E. Coli per 100 ml - Lake Right Side 276, Lake Left Side 276;
• Piscatoquog River -- West Side Arena Bridge E. Coli per 100 ml - 248
• Raco Theodore Park -- Piscataquog River E. Coli per 100 ml - 205;
• Piscatoquog River - Bass Island E. Coli per 100 ml - 196
The Health Department will be the public beach at Crystal Lake on Thursday, July 6, and results from those samples are expected on Friday, July 7.
Once E. coli levels are found to be acceptable, the public beach will be reopened for swimming,” health officials said in a statement.