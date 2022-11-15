Manchester health officials say a community health needs assessment recommends reconvening a leadership council of community stakeholders to set long-term health improvement goals.

The 2022 Greater Manchester Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) also recommends establishing an Urban Health Research Institute with academic partners; using technology to expand the reach of public health through real-time surveillance, program management and communication; and forming a funding hub with health care charitable trusts, banks and funding agencies to improve neighborhood health.