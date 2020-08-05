MANCHESTER - An ordinance requiring city residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces could be brought to aldermen for their consideration as soon as next month.
Health Director Anna Thomas told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday her department is reviewing the logistics of a mask ordinance for the state's largest city. She said she wanted to give board members plenty of notice.
“It would only pertain to indoor environments,” Thomas said. “If someone is walking down the street, we’re not going to be issuing them a citation if they’re not wearing a mask and socially distanced. It’s got to be a practical thing.”
She said the ordinance would likely look similar to one Nashua passed in May. It requires employees of all businesses to wear face coverings over their mouth and nose when interacting with the public and whenever they are within 6 feet of a co-worker or customer.
In Nashua, citizens must wear masks when entering any business, including outdoor areas where business is being conducted, work sites or government buildings. Face coverings are required when picking up food for takeout or when entering or in common areas of a residential or commercial building of more than two units.
Kids under 10 are not required to wear masks, which are not recommended for children under 2. The coverings also are not required for people with proof of a medical condition.
“This is something we have to explore," Thomas told aldermen. "I think it’s a good tool to have in your toolbox.”
As of Monday, 1,806 Manchester residents had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 106 residents have died from it since the pandemic began.
Thomas said one aspect of the ordinance her department is trying to hammer out is enforcement. She said it would be unfair to ask police officers to ticket individuals for non-compliance. She is talking to the state about bringing in a compliance officer.
"To me it doesn’t make sense to bring an ordinance in front of you if we can’t enforce it," she said Tuesday. "We can encourage people to wear masks, and educate them that we want them to wear masks, but what the ordinance does for me is then give a consequence if they’re not - but if we can’t enforce it then it’s not going to do any good.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said Wednesday she continues to encourage people to wear masks in public.
"Even if someone isn't showing symptoms, they can be spreading COVID-19," Craig said. "According to the Center for Disease Control, face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others. I strongly encourage everyone wear a face covering when out in public, especially if you're unable to social distance."
Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann said Tuesday he wouldn’t support a mask mandate.
“When it comes to masks, we know when to wear them and when not to wear them,” he said. “When we’re in a meeting like this, I want people to see I’m speaking to them and not hide behind a mask. It’s my personal choice, other people do it different. Bringing an ordinance...I’m saying no. I don’t want to be pushed.”
At Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur asked Thomas how the ordinance would be enforced, saying he was concerned "we’re going to go after people that have a suit and tie on and force them to go to court and pay a fine."
He said: “We’re going to have people who have money or have a home and an apartment and we’re going to have this whole other class of people running around in our city doing all kinds of non-hygienic things.”
According to Thomas, the Institute of Medicine and National Academy of Sciences reported that wearing face masks in public corresponds to “the most effective and inexpensive means of preventing inter-human transmission of COVID-19, especially coupled with social distancing, quarantining and contact tracing."
“It is the most likely line of defense right now for ending this pandemic outside of a vaccine,” Thomas said.