Manchester has raised the risk level for mosquito-borne illness to moderate after a second batch of mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus.
This is the second positive batch of mosquitoes to test positive in Manchester this season, according to the Manchester Health Department. The risk level was raised per New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services guidance.
The city will continue to trap and test mosquitos until the first mosquito-killing frost of the season.
If the risk level is elevated to high, the department will facilitate spraying for adult mosquitoes as allowed by its special permit on file with the Department of Agriculture.
“It is important for residents and visitors to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, as WNV and other arboviruses can be transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected mosquito. From this point in the season, until there is a mosquito-killing frost, the risk of infection by mosquito-borne viruses may increase,” Health Director Anna Thomas said in a statement.
The first batch was found on Aug. 30 and the second on Sept. 7.
The department recommends wearing mosquito repellent that contains at least 30% DEET, avoid being outdoors at dawn and dusk and remove standing water from around the home where mosquitos reproduce.
First identified in New Hampshire in 2000, West Nile virus is one of three “arboviruses” transmitted by mosquitos here. The others are Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV).
Symptoms of West Nile infection usually appear within a week after a bite, causing flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
Many people develop no symptoms or very mild symptoms, but a very small percentage of those infected can go on to develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.