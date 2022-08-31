Mosquito

State health officials say West Nile virus has been detected in two additional batches of mosquitoes collected in Manchester.

Two batches of mosquitoes collected this month in Manchester have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting health officials to raise the risk level for mosquito-borne illness to moderate in the Queen City.

These are the second and third batches to test positive in the city this year, Phil Alexakos, chief operating officer of the Manchester Health Department, said Wednesday in a news release. The first detection was on July 20.