The basketball court at the corner of Bridge and Pine street -- scene of some of the most competitive street basketball in the city -- is being rebuilt, a city parks official said.
Bulldozers began tearing up the asphalt courts last week, and construction is scheduled to be completed by next month.
"In my observation, this is one of the most popular locations to play basketball in Manchester," said city Parks Chief Mark Gomez in an email.
"I expect that the new court will be heavily used once COVID-19 safety restrictions are lifted at our City basketball courts," he wrote.
Gomez said the court replacement is one of the final parts of the renovation of Pulaski Park, which is named after the Revolutionary War hero Gen. Casimir Pulaski.
His monument and decorative fencing that surrounds it already have been restored. The city replaced benches and chairs this spring.
Light poles are slated to be scraped and repainted later this year, and the Manchester Garden Club will be planting decorative flowers.
The Kiwanis Club donated $50,000 toward the $95,000 cost of the court reconstruction, Gomez said. The new court will be a single, full court with two standard backboards and rims.
The asphalt surface will have a Plexipave acrylic coating and will be painted red and white, a nod to the colors of the Polish flag.
Pulaski was a Polish nobleman who traveled to North America to help the colonies in the revolution. The portion of the city that includes the park was once a Polish enclave. Two churches of Polish heritage are within walking distance.