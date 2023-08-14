Manchester officials are encouraging residents to apply for $1.9 million in newly available funds to help local property owners ensure homes are safe from hazards.
This past spring, Manchester was awarded a $1.9 million Healthy Homes Production Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to identify and mitigate health and safety hazards in low-income family homes.
"Our city is committed to building on our strong relationships with federal, local and community partners to support Manchester property owners and residents in ensuring we have safe buildings throughout our communities," said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. "This $1.9 million in funding from our federal partners at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Healthy Homes Production Grant Program will provide additional much-needed resources for property owners and help continue to make our city a safer place for all. I encourage Manchester property owners that qualify to apply to receive assistance under this program."
Much of Manchester's affordable housing stock was built more than 50 years ago, and many affordable housing options are in need of rehabilitation, renovation or lead-based paint hazard mitigation.
Over the next 45 months, city staff will perform “healthy homes interventions” in approximately 100 units of housing.
Healthy Homes interventions may include addressing deficient electrical systems, repairs/upgrades to plumbing, heating and ventilation systems; integrated pest management; mold remediation; radon mitigation; and asbestos testing and removal.
Healthy Homes funds can also be used toward ADA upgrades for increased accessibility for properties.
In addition, 100 units in the city will benefit from up to $11,000 per unit -- a minimum of 10% of the amount coming from a required property owner match -- to protect families and children by eliminating significant home health and other safety hazards.
Property owners who participate in the program will receive assistance in the form of a three-year 0% interest forgivable loan. A three-year compliance period will follow after completion of each project, and upon meeting the requirements of this compliance period, the loan will be forgiven.
The grant funds will also be utilized to provide Renovation, Repair, or Painting Program (RRP) Certification scholarships to 50 individuals interested in becoming certified, to help increase the RRP certified workforce.
In order to receive assistance under this program, property owners must be an owner of a single-family residential structure(s) or a multi-family residential structure(s) in Manchester and must have persons 62 years or older and/or persons with disabilities and/or a child under 6 years old residing or visiting in the property.
Income must not exceed 80% of the low/moderate income guidelines.