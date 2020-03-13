MANCHESTER -- Organizers have called off this month's St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Mach 29, over fears of coronavirus transmission.
"We are canceling out of the concern for the safety, health and well-being of our downtown partners, spectators, fans and participants," reads a post on the parade website dated Friday.
Manchester lays claim to one of the largest St. Patrick's Day Parades in northern New England, in part because it waits to hold the parade on St. Patrick's Day to attract more participants.
The parade website lists 15 sponsors, including Comcast, Anthem Blue Cross and Brady Sullivan, and smaller businesses with Irish roots like Wild Rover Pub, The Shaskeen and the Ancient Order of the Hibernians.
The post said more information will be provide as the parade committee explores ways to aid downtown sponsors.