Manchester woman lends her voice to fight for Medicaid expansion

Michelle Lawrence
Michelle Lawrence grows flowers on the balcony of her Manchester apartment. A leukemia patient, Lawrence took advantage of expanded Medicaid after she became unable to work full time.

Michelle Lawrence has a message for lawmakers still undecided about whether to vote to continue expanded Medicaid in New Hampshire:

“There are people behind this bill. It’s not just about numbers.”

Michelle Lawrence
Michelle Lawrence pets Loki at her Manchester apartment on Thursday.
Michelle Lawrence
Michelle Lawrence logs in to her computer to make a call for work at her Manchester apartment on Thursday.
Michelle Lawrence
Michelle Lawrence logs in to her computer to make a call for work at her Manchester apartment on Thursday. Battling a rare form of leukemia, Lawrence works part-time for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and volunteers for the American Cancer Society.

