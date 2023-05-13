Manchester woman lends her voice to fight for Medicaid expansion

Michelle Lawrence has a message for lawmakers still undecided about whether to vote to continue expanded Medicaid in New Hampshire:
“There are people behind this bill. It’s not just about numbers.”
Lawrence is one of those people.
Lawrence had been feeling unwell for about a year — nausea, fatigue, night sweats, infections. “And they had tested me for everything under the sun.”
Almost everything.
At her annual physical exam, she pushed her doctor to test her for cancer. “A couple of weeks later, I got a phone call.”
It was leukemia.
Additional bloodwork revealed that Lawrence had chronic T-cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia, a rare type of blood cancer.
That was 14 years ago. She was 31 years old.
Her life changed overnight, and she began years of treatment with oral chemotherapy and steroids. She was working full time and had private insurance, but she watched as the medical bills mounted.
“Because I have a rare leukemia, I get referred to a specialist for everything,” she said.
That meant higher co-pays for the specialist care. “Every time you set foot in the office, you have a co-pay of $60, and that adds up,” she said.
A year ago, Lawrence’s doctors informed her that she was no longer responding to treatment, and she needed to switch to palliative care.
“It’s all about making my life comfortable and enabling me to engage in activities that are meaningful to me,” she said.
“At this point, though, I don’t have anything to slow the disease down, so it’s going to progress,” she said. “It is terminal.”
No job, no insurance
No longer able to work full time, Lawrence lost her job as a clinical case manager for a social services agency, where she worked with adults with developmental disabilities or traumatic brain injuries. “I loved my job,” she said.
Losing employment meant losing her health insurance.
So Lawrence applied for Granite Advantage, the expanded Medicaid program the state created in 2014.
“I qualified, and I was so lucky, because I couldn’t afford private health insurance, and I needed to start palliative care,” she said. “Without medications, I would be in trouble, and I wouldn’t be here.”
Suddenly, she didn’t have to juggle high deductibles and co-pays to get the treatment she needed.
The state’s expanded Medicaid program eased that financial burden, she said. Co-pays are lower. So are prescription drug costs.
“For the first time, I wasn’t worried about having to choose between treatment and paying household living costs,” she said.
A Senate bill to permanently reauthorize the Granite Advantage program passed the Senate in March by a rare 24-0 vote, but it has proven more contentious in the House. Some lawmakers want a shorter-term extension, but others say that will make it more difficult, and more costly, to sign contracts with providers.
The House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs last Wednesday deadlocked along party lines. The bill, SB 263, comes on Thursday before the full House, where Medicaid expansion has become part of the state budget debate.
Federal funds cover 90% of the cost of the program, and the state’s 10% match comes from a tax on insurance premiums and other fees.
How Medicaid works
Lawrence testified in committee hearings in both the Senate and House in favor of making the program permanent. “For the first time in my cancer journey of almost 14 years, the primary focus is on my care, not my insurance and insurance costs,” she told lawmakers. “The stress it alleviates is beyond words.”
Lawrence’s story is not unique, advocates say.
“It’s very common, unfortunately,” said Ernie Davis, director of state government affairs for the Northeast region at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“Individuals who get a blood cancer diagnosis, due to the sickness that they have … may not be able to go to work, and then they lose their job and they lose access to their health care,” Davis said. “We know that Medicaid provides high-quality, affordable health care to the individuals who, frankly, need it the most.”
Davis submitted written testimony on SB 263, urging lawmakers to permanently extend the Granite Advantage program. “For cancer patients and others living with a serious medical need, SB 263 may be the difference between being able to access their treatment or not,” he wrote.
Mike Rollo, director of government relations for New Hampshire for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, said he has seen how Medicaid expansion has benefitted patients.
His organization is pushing to make the program permanent in New Hampshire.
“The number one way to help prevent cancer, and fight cancer, is through preventative screenings and access to quality health care,” Rollo said.
After a 10-year battle, North Carolina recently adopted Medicaid expansion, LLS’s Davis said. Advocates had to overcome myths and stereotypes to get the program passed, he said.
“I think a lot of it had to do with the unfortunate notion that folks get on Medicaid and they stay on it, they don’t transition out,” Davis said.
But the data show just the opposite, he said. “Folks don’t stay on Medicaid,” he said. “They use it for the temporary help that they need with their health issues,” he said.
In New Hampshire, he said, “People have transitioned off Medicaid into the workforce, where they then get access to more traditional health care coverage.”
That saves everyone money, from patients to taxpayers, he said.
A recent report by the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute on the effects of Medicaid expansion in New Hampshire noted the high level of turnover in enrollment.
Workers who rely on seasonal employment have irregular work schedules or work in lower-wage industries with high turnover benefit from the program, the NHFPI report found.
“Medicaid Expansion is quite responsive to changes in employment; Granite Staters who lose their jobs, and with it their income and any employer-covered insurance, may be able to enroll in Medicaid Expansion to retain health coverage,” the report noted.
Since the program was enacted in 2014, it has provided access to health care services for more than 219,000 Granite Staters, the report said.
‘A safety net’
Lawrence has heard the concerns about making a fairly new government program permanent.
But she said that misses the point. “No one wants to be so financially strapped to qualify for Medicaid,” she said. “It’s not a life of easy living.”
“I’ll tell you, it was not a choice, or something I ever dreamed I would be on,” she said. “I’ve been in social services my entire life. I never thought I would need to be on the other end.
“But here I am, and I’m grateful for the safety net.”
These days, Lawrence is working part-time from her Manchester home as a “linkage coordinator” for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, connecting individuals with disabilities who have unmet medical needs with resources that can help.
She volunteers for the American Cancer Society. And she’s become an advocate for people who, like her, have what she calls “invisible disabilities.”
“I want people to know they’re not alone,” she said. “Cancer can be very isolating, especially a rare cancer. And it’s not just cancer; it’s any chronic health condition.”
There have been instan-ces — “more than I care to admit,” she said — when people have made nasty comments when they see her using a mobile cart in a store. They don’t understand how difficult a serious illness can make some tasks that others take for granted, she said.
“Stuff like that happens to people all the time,” she said.
Determined to fight
LLS’s Davis said hearing the stories of people like Lawrence has made a difference in convincing lawmakers here and in other states to support Medicaid expansion.
“The thing about Michelle, the fight has never left her, and the willingness to help others has never left her,” Davis said. “I marvel at her strength and courage to not stop fighting.”
Getting diagnosed with a serious illness can be devastating, Lawrence said, “but there are still things you can do that make an impact.”
“You don’t have to curl up in a ball and be done.”
Lawrence is determined to see the battle over Medicaid expansion through. “I’ve been in the cancer community for a long time, and I’ve seen what bad insurance can do to people,” she said. “I’ve seen what no insurance can do to people.”
“Bankruptcy is one of the biggest things that happens to people with cancer after a diagnosis,” she said. It takes a toll on patients, and on their family members, who may also have to give up work to become caregivers.
“Then you have a choice: You rack up the bills and try to live, or you say, ‘Nope, I’m not going to do it,’ and you opt to pass away,” she said. “Which I’ve seen some people do because they didn’t want to leave their family with a lot of medical bills.”
“I don’t think health insurance should be a privilege,” Lawrence said.