Manchester resident Linda Barron, whose parents died from COVID-19 just 59 hours apart, says that the collaborative effort between patients, their medical and hospice teams and family members can be transformative.
“I’m still grieving, but I take strength from knowing that the medical professionals who cared for my parents took a vested interest in who they were as people,” she said in a news release, noting that caregivers played music her parents loved from the 1950s to “give their hearts joy.”
“Because I couldn’t be there, they listened to what I knew would make my parents comfortable,” Barron said in a news release from the Home Health Foundation. “That means the world.”
During her parents’ hospitalization at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, Linda Barron had to rely on daily telephone updates on their physical condition and emotional state due to COVID-imposed visitor restrictions.
She sent photos to decorate her parents’ hospital room and shared family stories so the staff at Parkland Medical Center would be able to further connect with her parents on a personal level.
When Leo Barron’s condition worsened, Parkland Medical Center and Merrimack Valley Hospice collaborated to move the couple to a shared room at High Pointe House, an acute care hospice residence in Haverhill, Mass.
Merrimack Valley Hospice is a not-for-profit agency of the Home Health Foundation, which offers free, virtual bereavement services that are open to the community.
“I told my dad, ‘This is where you and Mom are going to be together again.’ He said, ‘You girls are beautiful. I love you,’” recalled Linda Barron, who brought the couple’s newspaper, favorite fruit and clothing during her daily visits at High Pointe House, which were limited to one hour due to COVID-19 restrictions. “My parents took their wedding vows seriously, and the beautiful part of all this is they passed away with the comfort knowing they were side by side.”
According to the news release, Leo Barron lost his battle with COVID-19 on May 29. Anna Barron died at age 86 on May 31, while holding one of her husband’s T-shirts, on what would have been his 85th birthday. They were married 58 years.
Eileen Keefe, chief nursing officer at Parkland Medical Center, said her team was grateful for the opportunity to care for the Barrons and work closely with Merrimack Valley Hospice to honor the family’s wishes.
“Our care team takes tremendous pride in connecting with our patients. In this case, Mr. Barron expressed that he felt he had left his post as his wife’s caregiver, and he desired to be back in that role,” Keefe said. “It was very important for the Barron family and us to work closely with Merrimack Valley Hospice to help ensure they could continue to carry out the family’s wishes of keeping them together in a comforting and supportive environment.”
Merrimack Valley Hospice nurse Marley Beohner, RN said in the news release that the goal is to deliver specialized, compassionate comfort care to patients at the end of their life’s journey.
“Especially now in this era of COVID-19, we’re surrogates for family members who can’t be at their loved one’s bedside due to visitation restrictions,” Beohner said. “Providing families with that connection is crucial to our goal of delivering compassionate, personalized care.”
Linda Barron said her healing process has been assisted by knowing that the medical teams “filled my shoes and provided my parents with the respect, dignity and human connection they deserved.”
“My sister and I feel that Parkland Medical Center and Merrimack Valley Hospice treated my mom and dad — and us — like family,” she said in the news release. “For the first time, I didn’t feel like an advocate as much as simply my parents’ daughter.”
According to the news release, Merrimack Valley Hospice provides comfort care and supportive services to patients nearing the end of life regardless of their ability to pay and free bereavement services for anyone in the community.
For more information, visit MerrimackValley Hospice.org.