Nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and acupuncturists are among the businesses that can reopen June 1, and gyms can restart personal training and small-group classes. Beaches also will be open but for limited use.
In a Friday press briefing, Gov. Chris Sununu said these businesses will be allowed to reopen in part because social distancing and stringent sanitizing is more easily enforced in these settings.
“These are just first steps,” Sununu said. He acknowledged that not everyone will be happy with the restrictions, but said they were not arbitrary. And if there are signs of wider COVID-19 spread, or if people are not following the guidelines, Sununu said businesses may have to close again.
“The guidance is mandatory,” Sununu said Friday. “We have to keep customers and employees safe.”
Gyms can bring in clients for one-on-one personal training and small group classes on June 1, where people are spaced 8 to 10 feet apart, and in groups of under 10 people. Yoga studios and other small fitness centers can open under the same restrictions.
Sununu has not yet set a date for gyms to reopen for customers to use equipment on their own. He said instructors and trainers can make sure equipment is sanitized if there are small groups than if customers are milling around from machine to machine.
State beaches will also reopen June 1, though only for activities like walking and running. Sununu said he did not think it was yet safe for people to gather on the beaches to sunbathe or play sports — he said he thought keeping people moving would help beach-goers maintain a safe distance.