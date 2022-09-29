US-NEWS-MED-ALS-DRUG-YB

As part of the Ice Bucket Challenge at Fenway Park in Boston, Red Sox player Mike Napoli decides to cool off a teammate as Challenge co-founder Pete Frates passes by on July 31, 2015.

 Arthur Pollock/Boston Herald/TNS

A Cambridge, Mass., company’s ALS treatment drug, which has been boosted by funding from the Ice Bucket Challenge, has received approval from the FDA.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals got the OK from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, giving the green light for the firm’s ALS drug treatment for the relentlessly progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disorder.