BOSTON — Stressing that the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts, state public health officials said Tuesday that they are prepared for a potential outbreak.
Tens of thousands of cases of the respiratory illness now known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China, have been diagnosed worldwide. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel told reporters Monday that there is still one confirmed case in Massachusetts — that patient “continues to recover,” she said — and that there is not “community-level spread” of the virus in Massachusetts.
Bharel said the department is monitoring 231 people who returned from travel in China and are in self-quarantine, for potential symptoms. Another 377 people have completed monitoring and were released without symptoms.
“When we look at this current COVID-19 situation, we don’t speculate on how or when it will spread, so the most important thing I can tell people today is that we at the Department of Public Health are prepared,” Bharel said. “We are prepared to address what comes our way. People should live their lives normally and go about their normal activities.”