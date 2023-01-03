Flu rates remain “very high” across Massachusetts, with the state being just one of six total in the country said to have the highest flu rates in the country in a weekly flu report updated as of Dec. 30, 2022, and collected through Dec. 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data from the CDC’s reporting showed there were 7,162 new reported lab-cases of the flu recorded from Dec. 18 until Dec. 24, 2022, in Massachusetts. That represented a drop from the 8,493 new reported cases from the week prior, according to the data.